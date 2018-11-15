Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Additional District Judge Booked by Anti Corruption Bureau

On the order of the High Court judicature, a case of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income was registered against the Judge under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Nov 15, 2018, 06:58 am IST
Less than a minute

The XIV Additional district judge and president of the Telangana Judges Association, Vaidya Vara Prasad, has been booked by the Anti Corruption Bureau in a disproportionate assets case. ACB personnel carried out searches at nine locations in TS and Maharashtra and unearthed illegal properties worth Rs 3 crore.

Based on a complaint received against the Judge, the High Court conducted an internal inquiry. Following this the court permitted the ACB to book a case against the Judge in accordance with the law.

“The Judge is accused of acquiring nine properties against his legal source of income. It includes one flat at Kondapur and three in Dilsukhnagar. The investigation revealed he along with family made several foreign tours. During the searches, several documents related to assets and huge expenditure was unearthed,” said an ACB official. On the order of the High Court judicature, a case of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income was registered against the Judge under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 9, 2018, 08:31 pm IST

TVS launches Victor 2018 edition in India

Dec 16, 2017, 10:21 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS: Good News for Indians from BSW Super Series Badminton Finals

Jul 2, 2017, 10:09 pm IST

ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: India beat Pakistan by 95 Runs

Apr 5, 2018, 06:26 am IST

BJP and NDA MPs give up 23 days Salary for this reason which will embarrass opposition

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close