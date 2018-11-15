Bigg Boss: Sreesanth breaks down remembering the days he spent in Tihar jail

S. Sreesanth has always been a very controversial figure throughout his career. The right-arm fast-medium-pace bowler had seen it all in his career in Cricketer before he was banned from it. He slowly turned to be an actor and also appeared in several films. And now he is a part of the Bigg Boss House.

Within a few days, he even created controversies there also.

Recently, Sreesanth had an emotional breakdown remembering the days he spent in Tihar jail. He was so upset that Bigg Boss called him inside the confession room. He couldn’t hold back his tears and cried inconsolably.

Actually, as a punishment for breaking rules in the house, Sreesanth had to wash dirty dishes sent by Bigg Boss. Although he took the punishment sportingly he looked sad and devastated.

Later, he revealed that this punishment reminded him of his jail days back in Tihar where he used to wash dirty dishes.

Sharing his agony with Bigg Boss, the former cricketer broke down.

Karanvir, proving his friendship once again, apologised to the former cricketer for choosing him for the punishment. He looked upset with his decision.