BJP’s Raja Singh Calls Owaisi a Traitor For Not Chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai

BJP leader Raja Singh has stirred up a new controversy by stating that if BJP comes to power in Telangana, all those who don’t chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram will be pushed out of the country. He also launched a verbal attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi. Raja called Owaisi traitor for his reluctance in chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram. He said:

Owaisi too has a number of times in his speeches said that he will not say Bharat Mata ki Jai. I want to ask those traitors, will they chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ in Pakistan, if not in Bharat? If you can’t ever hear the chants for Bharat Mata, if you don’t love your country, then it is my advice to such traitors to go Pakistan and contest elections there. If those traitors resist, they will face the same plight that traitors suffer in other countries,”

Singh had earlier said that if the BJP comes to power in the state then Hyderabad will be renamed as Bhagyanagar.