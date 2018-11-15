BMW launches M2 Competition in India : Price and Features

BMW has announced the launch of the M2 Competition in India. The car is priced at Rs 79.90 lakh (ex-showroom India) and looks like an M car should.

It features a sharp nose and a muscular bonnet complemented by large air intakes at the front. The kidney grille dons the M2 badge, which is flanked by adaptive LED headlamps. The quintessential M side gills are in place as well along with M Sport alloys wheels. At the rear it gets the M rear spoiler along with quad exhaust tips connected to BMW’s sport exhaust system.

It is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six turbocharged engine that produces 410PS of max power and 550Nm of peak torque. It sprints from standstill to 100kmph in just 4.2 seconds, while the top speed has been limited to 250kmph. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that powers the rear wheels. It also comes with the M active differential and DSC (dynamic stability control) which have been tuned to match the handling characteristics of the M2. With a price tag of almost Rs 80.0 lakh, the M2 competition is now the most affordable M car in the country