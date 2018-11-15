The hottest Malaika Arora who is grabbing attention for his relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor has now made a witty statement. In a viral video taken from the sets of India’s Got Talent, it can be seen that Karan Johar Karan Johar teases Malaika Arora about her look and on this Malaika’s reaction is hilarious.

Karan Johar is highly active on the social media and as often shares some fun videos from the sets of IGT. In the recent video posted by Karan, he can be seen asking Malaika about Beyonce hangover. Karan says in the video,

“Morning Malla! Crimped hair, shiny dress, a bit of a Beyonce hangover you think?”

Malaika responds by saying, “Don’t be jealous, I’ve got a better booty than Beyonce”.

Karan then pulls her leg by saying, “So, you think!”.

After that Karan teases his other co-judge Kirron Kher by commenting on her look and saying, “A bit late for Karva Chauth”.

To which Kirron replies, “Oh shut up Karan, you are being a bitch all the time!” and then comments on his athleisure outfits and his sense of style!