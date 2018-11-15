Cyclone Warning: District Collector Declares Holiday For Schools and Colleges Today

Tamil Nadu is most likely to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday as cyclonic storm Gaja over the Bay of Bengal is set to make landfall between Cuddalore and Pamban by evening. The district collectors of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Rameswaram and Ramanathapuram have declared a holiday for schools and colleges today.

With Gaja lying about 470-km south-east from Chennai and wind speed gusting up to 100 kmph, as per the Indian Meteorological Department, the Tamil Nadu government has asked as many as 30,500 rescue personnel to remain on standby.

All educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal regions would also remain closed today in view of the cyclone. Meanwhile, District Collector Veera Raghava Rao, Ramanathapuram said that tourist movement to Dhanushkodi would be restricted from 5 PM today