Govt’s Dereliction of Duty; Delays Cleaning Sand Off Pond in Which Ayyappa Devotees Take Bath

While Kerala Govt was quite enthusiastic about implementing the S.C verdict that allowed women of all age to enter Sabarimala, the same enthusiasm is not seen in creating facilities for the Ayyappa devotees. One such instance is this pond in an Ayyappa temple in Erumeli where Ayyappa devotees take bath.

The state of the pond has been quite miserable post the foods as sand has got accumulated in it. Govt had to remove the sand in advance, to prepare the pond for devotees ahead of the season. But it hasn’t happened.

Shanavas, the man who took the contract to remove sand off the pond said that the Government had some confusion regarding taking the sand off. “Its sand and we cannot simply remove it. We asked for a written order which has to be handled by the chief minister and it has been only 3 days since we got the order”.

He added that a low bridge across the pond is creating problems as JCB cannot operate under it. The quantity of mud and sand is exceptionally high because of the flood.