Kanpur based ‘Deezoe’ launches its first e-commerce platform

A Kanpur based contemporary Indian E-commerce portal ‘Deezoe’, got launched. Founded by Devika Mehra, the platform will cater to all things Indian.

The term Deezoe is divided into two parts wherein “De” stands for THE and “Zoe” is the Greek word for LIFE. Synonymous to its name, the startup will act as a one-stop shop for all the things that improve the quality of the life of the people in India.

Curated by a woman for the women, Deezoe is a one of its kind start-up emerging from Kanpur, nestled on the banks of the eternal Ganga. It is taking the narrative of supporting handcrafted products that leverage regional heritage and artisanal traditions in a modern context through online shopping by offering Indian contemporary products that celebrate Indian craftsmanship and ‘handmade’ in the global context.

With Deezoe, Devika aspires to celebrate India by trying to get everything that the Indian women love under one platform. Blending Indian tradition with contemporary sensibilities, the brand offers a curated selection of products in different categories which are not only craft-based but are affordable as well.

Presently, the brand caters to 4 categories of products – statement jewellery, organic skincare, candles, and gift items. Furthermore, Deezoe plans on increasing its product portfolio by adding 2-3 new categories such as paintings, health care, door to door services, and more every quarter.