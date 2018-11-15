Kollywood Movies that enter into the 200-crore club

List of Tamil movies that made it to the 200-crore club:

Diwali release Sarkar crossed 200 crores on its first weekend. This is the second movie of Vijay that entered the 200-crore club

The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, S.S. Rajamouli’s epic movies are included in the Tamil movie box office list. The epic movies collected 2000+ crores worldwide. First one was released in 2015 and the next one in 2017.

Kabali is next on the list. Directed by Pa.Ranjith, the movie garnered approximately 297 crores, 92 crores in India and 105 crores abroad.

Rajinikanth-starrer 2010-movie Enthiran was the first Tamil film to enter the 200 crore club. Directed by Shankar, the sci-fi movie earned a total of 296 crores, 219 crores in India and 77 crores abroad. It had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the female lead.

Thalapathy Vijay’s movie Mersal did a box office collection of 251 crores worldwide. Released last year in Diwali, this movie too hit some roadblocks initially owing to its dialogues on GST. The movie is directed by Atlee.

Released in 2015’s Pongal festival, another film of Shankar hit the jackpot. Starring Vikram and Amy Jackson, the movie I garnered 234 crores worldwide. Vikram worked extremely hard in the movie and is said to lost 25kgs for his character.

2013’s most controversial thriller Vishwaroopam collected 220 crores worldwide. Besides acting in the film, Kamal Haasan written and directed the movie. Shekhar Kapur, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah also acted in the movie. The Tamil Nadu government initially banned the film for 15 days at the time of release but later it was released.