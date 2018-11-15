Latest Sizzling pictures of Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, last year, by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico.

Manushi who has embraced the crown has always been on the go, either for work or a much needed holiday! The beauty with brains has been making quite a lot of public appearances and has become a global star.

Manushi Chillar, known as the new fashion trendsetter lately uploaded a few photos on her official Instagram page. In the photos, the beauty was seen in various dresses which she wore for a photo shoot. In the below picture, the hottie is seen wearing a bodycon black shimmery gown. Pretty close to a mermaid the diva decided to keep her makeup subtle barring heavy eye makeup.

Take a look at her pictures below: