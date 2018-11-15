Man Dies of Snake Bite after putting cobra around his neck around his Neck

A 24-year-old man died of snakebite on Monday in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh after he wrapped a cobra around his neck and it bit him. A video, shot by one of the victim’s friends, has hence gone viral.

The incident took place after the deceased, identified as Jagadish, visited a snake charmer in Mangalampadu Street in Sullurpeta town, the Time of India reported.

According to the TOI reports, the ‘drunk’ snake charmer had removed the fangs and poison a couple of weeks ago, but didn’t realise that the cobra had developed venom again. In the video the snake charmer can be seen removing the cobra from his basket and handing it to Jagadish. While claiming to have an antidote for snake bites, the snake charmer was encouraging the man to wrap the reptile around his neck.

After being cheered by the snake charmer to put the cobra around his neck, Jagadish held the snake in his hands, wrapped it like a garland around his neck and began scaring people with it. While he was fooling around and entertaining the bystanders with it, the venomous cobra bit him.

For initial treatment, he was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but later moved to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.