Neha Dhupia was pregnant before her marriage with Angad Bedi?

Nov 15, 2018, 01:07 pm IST
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in May 2018 and there were rumours that the couple got married because Neha Dhupia became pregnant. Though the rumours were thrashed by Neha Dhupia’s father, the couple recently admitted the truth, much to everyone’s surprise.

Angad Bedi was on Neha Dhupia’s show recently where they both revealed that Neha Dhupia was pregnant before their marriage. About their parents’ reaction, he said that Neha’s parents were initially silent but later scolded him a lot. He also said that they were not ready for the news. Neha and Angad are going great guns in Bollywood with a decent number of releases every year.

