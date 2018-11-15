Rakul Preet signs a Bollywood film

Rakul Preet Singh’s fame in Tollywood is sliding downward. Though the actress will be seen as Sridevi in NTR’s Biopic and will be acting in a Naga Chaitanya starrer, she has lost popularity here. Knowing this Rakul is looking at Hindi films.

Rakul Preet Singh, it seems has signed a Bollywood film. She will be seen as Bollywood hunk Siddharth Malhotra’s love interest. This film has been titled as Marjaavaan. This is her second movie with Siddharth Malhotra.

Rakul announced this news on her Twitter handle. She wrote, “Super happy to announce my next in Hindi #Marjaawan !! milapzaveri let’s kill it !!”