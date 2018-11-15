Sabarimala: All-Party Meeting , Here are the Updates

The all-party meeting had gone past two hours. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan read the pre-written message initially, where he explained how the S.C verdict on Sabarimala of September 28 came and what role government played in that verdict. He asked how government can take a different decision as the court has made it clear that there will be no stay for young women’s entry into Sabarimala, although the review petitions are kept to be heard on January 22. He said the government has constitutional responsibilities.

The leader of Opposition said Government should seek more time to implement the Supreme Court verdict and to avoid conflicts. BJP State President, Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai said that the Government is not with the devotees. He pointed out the lack of development of basic facilities in and around Sabarimala and said that when young women also come, the problem will only be compounded.

After the government hears the opinion of all the leaders, what the Chief Minister says at the end will be key in solving the issue. It will be interesting to see if Pinarayi Vijayan can come up with some formula that all can agree with.