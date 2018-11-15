Sabarimala: This is What Kerala Govt Can Do to Avoid Conflict

The Supreme Court had agreed to hear in open court review petitions challenging its verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple on January 22. The Supreme Court also made it clear that there will be no stay on its verdict which allowed entry of women of all age groups in Sabarimala temple. What this effectively means is that the Govt will have to make arrangements for the women coming to Sabarimala.

Now that the protesters have made it clear that they are not going to let a woman enter Sabarimala and upset the traditions of the temple, a conflict is bound to happen. Govt knows this very well and are seeking methods to avoid a conflict. Here is what Government can possibly do.

Now that the govt is ready to consider the review petitions, it means that there is some merit in it and Govt can send back women coming to temple by telling them that the 1991 verdict is still holding good since the petition is pending. But then if the women approach the court with a contempt of court plea, the government will have to apologise.

Govt can seek relaxation in the court and ask for a little more time showing the lack of facilities for women in Sabarimala and the law and order issues that might arise from.

Police, instead of being obstinate that women should be taken to Sabarimala, can instead try to talk some sense to them and allay them by convincing them about the issues that can happen when women try to enter Sabarimala.

Devaswom Board can approach the court seeking the opinion of Justice Sirigajan and point out the law and order issues.

It will be interesting to see how Govt will be handling this issue.