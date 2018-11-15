KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala women entry: Sunil. P. Elayadam’s office attacked

Nov 15, 2018, 07:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

The office of orator and thinker Dr. Sunil P. Ilayidom at Kalady University has been attacked by a group of criminals. Sunil P Elayidam, a professor at Sanskrit University, Kalady is an intellectual, thinker, and teacher, who had taken a stand against Sangh Parivar for opposing young women’s entry in Sabarimala.

A mob attacked his office at Kaladi University. The attackers damaged his name board in front of his office. Using saffron paint, they also drew a danger mark on the wall in front of his office.

“I have been talking against the Hindutva politics for the last four, five years. I am not scared”, Ilayidom told.

Earlier, life-threat messages were sent to him from Sangh Parivar Facebook accounts. He was also showered with abuses through comments below the posts of his speeches found in the group Sudarshanan.

In the comment, it is said that Sunil P Elayidam, who continuously talk against Hindus, is a burden to this earth. Sunil P Elayidam has been making neo-liberal speeches in favour of women’s entry in Sabarimala, provoking people, politicians, and organisations to act against him.

He has been making speeches quoting acharyas like Sree Narayana Guru.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 14, 2018, 05:43 pm IST

See Bollywood Celebrities who were in Ambani’s Residence for Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

Dec 30, 2017, 10:52 pm IST

All you need to know about Samsung Gear S2

Feb 1, 2018, 10:47 am IST

Arun Jaitley to break tradition; may speak in mother tongue

airtel
Jun 26, 2017, 11:47 am IST

Airtel’s surprising monsoon offer will give you shock

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close