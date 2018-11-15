Sabarimala women’s entry: Devaswom Board may ask for more time to execute SC order

The Travancore Devaswom Board has in principle agreed to approach the Supreme court seeking time to implement its order allowing entry to the woman of all ages.

TDB president A. Padmakumar has said that the Devaswom board is mulling over filing a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking more time to implement its order that allows entry of women of any age in Sabarimala.

“We have taken into consideration the concerns of devotees, thantris as well as the order of the Supreme Court. But we are yet to get papers related to the order. As soon as we get the papers, we shall see what can be done to file a petition to seek more time for the implementation of the order. However, a final decision on this will be taken after a meeting at 8 am on Friday,” he said.

When asked whether the board would have to wait for the nod of the government, Padmakumar said Travancore Devaswom board is an independent body and it can take the decision on its own in the case of temple traditions.

Earlier, the chief minister during talks with Pandalam Royal family members and thantri family had reportedly said that the Devaswom board could seek more time for the implementation of the apex court order while the government will have to abide by the court order.

Padmakumar also requested protestors to avoid untoward incidents in Sabarimala.