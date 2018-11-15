See the Huge Amount Urvashi Rautela charged for Acting Hot and Bold in ‘Hate Story 4’

The sexy Urvashi Rautela is one of the most popular actresses in the Bollywood. With her beauty and sexy curves, she made everyone crazy. She has a huge number of fan following all thanks to her attractive and tempting figure. She is gorgeous, beautiful, young and has every other quality needed to be successful in the film industry.

She is especially known for serving the bold element in the movies and her boldest Bollywood movie so far is Hate Story 4. As same as its previous sequels Hate story 4 is also known for it’s sexy and hot scenes and intriguing storyline.

The amount Urvashi charged to give bold scenes in the film will surprise you! According to the reports, Urvashi charged a whopping amount of Rs 3 crores for the movie. And it is the highest amount among the other stars in the movie.