KeralaLatest News

SHOCKING! 21 Malayalis Join ISIS, Includes Women and Children!

Nov 15, 2018, 10:02 am IST
Less than a minute
ISIS

New Delhi: In a shocking report, it has been revealed that 21 Malayalis have joined ISIS. What makes this report even more shocking is that there are women and children among this 21! It is reported that a few people from Kottayam, Kannur and Kasargod districts in Kerala are under the watchful eyes of INA in connection with the case.

INA first got information about this after interrogating Nashidul Hamsafar, a Malayali, who was held in Afghanistan for entering illegally. After collecting pieces of evidence, the investigative agency will interrogate more people. It was in September that Nashidul Hamsafar, a Wayanad resident was handed over to Indian authorities. His close friend Shihas was one among the 21 who went to Afghanistan to join ISIS. INA reports that Shihas had the responsibility of handling the media dept of ISIS and was killed in 2016.

The list of 21 malayalis was already handed over to Kerala by central govt. Although it has been reported that many of them have already been killed, it is not impossible that some of them have come back and engaged themselves in recruiting process for ISIS.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 11, 2018, 10:11 am IST

Fans throw Away freebies in Support of Vijay’s ‘Sarkar’: Video Went Viral

Air
Apr 10, 2018, 06:45 am IST

ACI releases the list of world’s 20 busiest airports (2017) – See the list

Nov 28, 2017, 05:05 pm IST

7 Bollywood celebrities who are born royal and live royal.

Aug 19, 2017, 09:43 am IST

IndiGo airline cancels 85 flights

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close