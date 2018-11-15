SHOCKING! 21 Malayalis Join ISIS, Includes Women and Children!

New Delhi: In a shocking report, it has been revealed that 21 Malayalis have joined ISIS. What makes this report even more shocking is that there are women and children among this 21! It is reported that a few people from Kottayam, Kannur and Kasargod districts in Kerala are under the watchful eyes of INA in connection with the case.

INA first got information about this after interrogating Nashidul Hamsafar, a Malayali, who was held in Afghanistan for entering illegally. After collecting pieces of evidence, the investigative agency will interrogate more people. It was in September that Nashidul Hamsafar, a Wayanad resident was handed over to Indian authorities. His close friend Shihas was one among the 21 who went to Afghanistan to join ISIS. INA reports that Shihas had the responsibility of handling the media dept of ISIS and was killed in 2016.

The list of 21 malayalis was already handed over to Kerala by central govt. Although it has been reported that many of them have already been killed, it is not impossible that some of them have come back and engaged themselves in recruiting process for ISIS.