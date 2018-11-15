Latest NewsIndiacyberCrime

Sitharaman calls for making cyber space safe for women

Nov 15, 2018
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed on the importance of ensuring the safety of women in cyberspace as it is increasingly becoming the instrument through which women work.

Speaking at the 19th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World,  Sitharaman said the safety of women in cyberspace has to be dealt with.

“Women space is not just your family home. The public spaces which are available for men like parks, public transport or theatre are spaces where women should feel safe, not just be safe but also feel safe,” she said.

She said, “There is a need to ensure the safety of women in cyberspace. The cyberspace is increasingly becoming the instrument through which women work or give productive time.”

She said if the virtual space is not made safe for women then “we are in a very difficult situation”. “It is important to deliberate the safety of women in cyberspace,” she added.

She also urged media to help in spreading awareness about the importance of safety of women.

