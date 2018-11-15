Smriti Irani also eagerly waiting to see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding photos

Just like all DeepVeer fans, it looks like Smriti Irani is also eagerly waiting to see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding photos.

The couple has got their fans and followers starved for photos from their big day. The duo had a strict no phone policy and till now they have not shared even a single photo from the celebrations.

Well, it looks like not only fans but even the celebs are waiting to see Ranveer and Deepika’s first photo as a married couple. Recently, former actor and now politician Smriti Irani took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of a skeleton with the caption, “#when you have waited for #deepveer #wedding #pics for too longgggg.”



Interestingly, her co-star Ronit Roy added a Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi twist to Smriti’s post with his comment, “Woh Zinda hoga!!!!! Woh MIHIR hai!!!!