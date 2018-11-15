This is What Sreedharan Pillai Said about the All Party Meeting

The all-party meeting in Sabarimala has not gone exactly the way we all wanted it and no solution has come out of it. BJP State President, Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai termed it a failure and said that the Government is planning to beat up devotees and that they simply wasted time with the meeting.

“I went to this meeting with a lot of expectations. The script of this meeting was prepared in AKG centre. CPI(M) and Govt has a similar attitude. The meeting was just a drama. Chief Minister said he will not ban Media’s freedom, but then why was media sent out of Sannidhanam?” he asked.

Earlier Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala too had walked out of the meeting and said that Govt had spoiled a golden opportunity to restore peace in Sabarimala.