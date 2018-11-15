KeralaLatest News

This is What Sreedharan Pillai Said about the All Party Meeting

Nov 15, 2018, 03:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

The all-party meeting in Sabarimala has not gone exactly the way we all wanted it and no solution has come out of it. BJP State President, Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai termed it a failure and said that the Government is planning to beat up devotees and that they simply wasted time with the meeting.

“I went to this meeting with a lot of expectations. The script of this meeting was prepared in AKG centre. CPI(M) and Govt has a similar attitude. The meeting was just a drama. Chief Minister said he will not ban Media’s freedom, but then why was media sent out of Sannidhanam?” he asked.

Earlier Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala too had walked out of the meeting and said that Govt had spoiled a golden opportunity to restore peace in Sabarimala.

Tags

Related Articles

south india
May 22, 2018, 07:05 pm IST

SouthIndian States’ Reaction to BJPs Southward March: All You Need to Know

Jan 8, 2018, 03:05 pm IST

15 Lakh Gram Panchayats to have high-speed broadband internet

Mar 30, 2018, 09:39 pm IST

Here is the reason why MS Dhoni burst into tears during press conference

pinarayi-vijayan-opens-up-about-forming-an-anti-bjp-front-along-with-congress
Apr 1, 2018, 01:56 pm IST

This is what Pinarayi Vijayan has to say about forming an Anti-BJP front along with Congress and TMC

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close