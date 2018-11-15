Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro All Set to be Launched. Here is What You Need to Know

The Redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 4 and currently the Redmi Note 5 Pro offer so much value for their price, it almost feels wrong to call them budget devices. Redmi note Pro 6 is expected to continue this lineage. All set to launch in India a week from today, on November 22. Xiaomi has shared launch invites with the media, and while the invite doesn’t clearly mention which phone will be launching on that date, it does say “The New Note Rises” – leaving no doubt as to which series will be launched in the country.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by octa-core processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro packs a 12-megapixel (f/1.9, 1.4-micron) primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary camera on the rear. On the front, it packs a 20-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.8-micron) primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI on top of Android, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD full-screen panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 86 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset is powered by a 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. There could be other configurations as well, but they haven’t been revealed yet.