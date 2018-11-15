Your Daily Horoscope For November 15, 2018

Check out your horoscope predictions ..!

Aries

Sometimes, pressure is a good thing, as it brings out the best in you. You will outshine your colleagues in whatever you choose to do. But your expectations may far exceed the outcome. Ganesha asks that you have patience. Results take time.

Taurus

There will be a positive surge in your career prospects today. However, this progress may not be in the direction that you expected. Financial opportunities and success will knock at your door, a rare combination of guests. You will also achieve material progress, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini

Analysing other people’s minds and thoughts will be your favourite pastime today. You will find yourself thinking about your family life, security and financial issues. Your sensitivity and emotional nature will endear you to many, and they will bestow their love and affection upon you, says Ganesha.

Cancer

You will display a special attention towards beloved ones. This is an apt time for a frank chat on vital issues with your life partner, says Ganesha. You never allow the heart to dictate terms to mind, yet today will be sentimental with your wife. Today is the day to feel myriad emotions, says Ganesha.

Leo

You may experience some tension trying to stay ahead of your busy schedule. You will need to maintain your mental and physical health. Important meetings will conclude successfully, but they may leave you fatigued at the end of the day. Find ways to unwind, says Ganesha.

Virgo

Today you will find yourself overflowing with ideas. You have a soothing touch, the hands of a healer, and so you will be able to help many people, says Ganesha. You will be very considerate, and your mind-reading abilities will work wonders both for you and your loved ones.

Libra

Ganesha says that you will behave unlike your nature and take a more serious attitude towards life. This is unlike you but your seriousness will give you the opportunity to take up further responsibilities that will prove to people that you can be responsible too. Ganesha says that towards evening you may visit an art gallery or a heritage or cultural place.

Scorpio

Suddenly, you become conscious about your looks today, says Ganesha. How you look, how you dress-up and the way you walk, all becomes a matter of concern for you. All prim and proper, you imagine yourself to be the best. Besides makeover, splurging is another activity that you indulge in.

Sagittarius

Dark and gloomy, that’s what how you feel today, foresees Ganesha. However, the cloud to worries is likely to burst during the latter half of the day. Good news from abroad or a phone call from a friend is likely to cheer you up.

Capricorn

You have taken your personal relationships for granted but some irregularities in them have caught your attention. Now, you will focus upon them and try to get to the heart of the matter, feels Ganesha. Communication is the key when it comes to solving misunderstandings, and with that you will be able to clear out a number of them. Overall, you will have a smooth sailing today, but keep yourself guarded.

Aquarius

Expect the unexpected today! Success, money, love, whatever it is that you’d lost hope of will suddenly come your way! In the evening, you may catch up with reading, research, discussion or other such activity, says Ganesha.

Pisces

Today you will be attracted by the heart and not the mind. This is usual for your star sign. Attempt to understand your emotions today. Ganesha says today you might figure out the way to control both your heart and your mind.