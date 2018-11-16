Director Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya getting married

Latest Newscelebrities

Director Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya’s wedding with the love of his life, Pooja. She is the niece of Tollywood star actor Jagapathi Babu. She is a trained classical dancer who had a devotional album to her credit.

As per the latest reports, the wedding ceremony will take place on 5 January 2019. The ceremony will be conducted in the Ramanaidu Studios. The muhurat time is fixed at 6:30 pm. The family is already busy with the preparations for the wedding. Invitations are being sent to the near and dear of Rajamouli family.

