Director Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya getting married

Director Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya’s wedding with the love of his life, Pooja. She is the niece of Tollywood star actor Jagapathi Babu. She is a trained classical dancer who had a devotional album to her credit.

As per the latest reports, the wedding ceremony will take place on 5 January 2019. The ceremony will be conducted in the Ramanaidu Studios. The muhurat time is fixed at 6:30 pm. The family is already busy with the preparations for the wedding. Invitations are being sent to the near and dear of Rajamouli family.