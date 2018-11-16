Grandfather Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday wish for Aaradhya is adorable

Amitabh Bachchan’s little munchkin, Aaradhya turns a year older today. On the occasion of his granddaughter’s birthday, Big B shares a beautiful post.

Bollywood’s Shehenshah wrote, “.. on the eve of the little ones presence in this world .. love and blessings and wishes for all her wishes to come true .. Aaradhya Bachchan .. the blessings of a daughter in the house. … live long .. live happy .. live with pride ..” That’s not all. The doting grandfather shared two adorable photos of his little munchkin on the blog.

Big B wrote in his blog, “Her presence makes the happiness in our home and in the environ she presents herself in as ever bright and sprightly and one of maturity beyond.”