Latest Newscelebrities

Grandfather Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday wish for Aaradhya is adorable

Nov 16, 2018, 09:20 am IST
Less than a minute
Aaradhya-Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan’s little munchkin, Aaradhya turns a year older today. On the occasion of his granddaughter’s birthday, Big B shares a beautiful post.

Bollywood’s Shehenshah wrote, “.. on the eve of the little ones presence in this world .. love and blessings and wishes for all her wishes to come true .. Aaradhya Bachchan .. the blessings of a daughter in the house. … live long .. live happy .. live with pride ..” That’s not all. The doting grandfather shared two adorable photos of his little munchkin on the blog.

Big B wrote in his blog, “Her presence makes the happiness in our home and in the environ she presents herself in as ever bright and sprightly and one of maturity beyond.”

Tags

Related Articles

Samantha-Akkineni
Oct 9, 2018, 12:04 pm IST

Samantha Akkineni dons in Yellow saree: See Pics

Here-is-the-complete-winner's-list-of-65th-Jio-Filmfare-Awards-South-2018
Jun 17, 2018, 11:41 am IST

Here is the complete winner’s list of 65th Jio Filmfare Awards South 2018

terrorist from Telangana
Mar 15, 2018, 09:08 am IST

BREAKING NEWS! TELANGANA TERRORIST KILLED

Oct 19, 2018, 04:44 pm IST

Sabarimala Protest : Pandalam Palace trust writes to temple functionaries shut down temple if any breach of rituals

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close