Joju George’s ‘Joseph’ released today amidst high expectations

Joju George is making his debut as a lead actor with an upcoming movie titled, ‘Joseph’. The movie hit screens today. Expectations are on the higher side for the movie after its intriguing teaser and good songs. The movie is directed by M Padmakumar, who is well known for his films like ‘Vargam’, ‘Vasthavam’ and ‘Shikkar’. The director’s last few films failed to click at the box office, so his strong comeback is also on cards.

‘Joseph’ has Joju in the role of a retired police officer. The movie is scripted by Shahi Kabir, a police officer in real-life. The movie comes with an interesting tagline, ‘Man with the scar’, from which we presume that it deals with some dark chapters in a policeman’s life.

Lately, Joju has mostly been doing performance-oriented roles and ‘Joseph’ is expected to be his career-best.

The movie also stars Dileesh Pothan, Irshad, Anil Murali, Madhuri, Malavika, Jaffer Idukki, Sudhi Koppa, Idavela Babu and Athmiya in supporting roles. It also has a solid technical crew. Manesh Madhavan, who won the Kerala State award last year for his work in ‘Aeden’, is the DOP while Kiran Das of ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’ fame handes the edits. Ranjin Raj is composing the songs and Anil Johnson is handling the background score.

Joju himself is producing the movie under his own banner.