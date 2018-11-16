Latest Newscelebrities

Kajal Aggarwal’s latest sizzling photoshoot: See Pics

Nov 16, 2018, 10:37 am IST
Less than a minute
Kajal

Kajal Aggarwal recently posted a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Kajal took social media by storm with her sizzling avatar.

Kajal Aggarwal took to her official Instagram account to post a stunning monochrome photo of her. Kajal is looking absolutely gorgeous in this black and white still and her eyes are doing the talking. The photo seems to be from a recent photo shoot of her. Donning a beautiful black gown, Kajal is slaying with her looks. She is carrying a beachy wavy hairdo and has accessorised it with drop earrings.

Take a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

PENSIVE.

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#throwback @rahuljhangiani @loveleen_ramchandani

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 25, 2017, 09:59 pm IST

Women walking to Christmas Mass died in Road Accident

Feb 7, 2018, 06:55 pm IST

India successfully test-fires nuclear capable Prithvi-II

Aug 3, 2018, 11:21 am IST

50 youth left their jobs in the Gulf, return to the village to avenge their friend Aurangzeb’s death

FLOOD
Aug 20, 2018, 12:18 pm IST

Kerala Floods: Economic Assistance For Victims From Government Only After This Hurdle

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close