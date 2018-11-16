Kajal Aggarwal’s latest sizzling photoshoot: See Pics

Kajal Aggarwal recently posted a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Kajal took social media by storm with her sizzling avatar.

Kajal Aggarwal took to her official Instagram account to post a stunning monochrome photo of her. Kajal is looking absolutely gorgeous in this black and white still and her eyes are doing the talking. The photo seems to be from a recent photo shoot of her. Donning a beautiful black gown, Kajal is slaying with her looks. She is carrying a beachy wavy hairdo and has accessorised it with drop earrings.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram PENSIVE. A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 14, 2018 at 9:58am PST