Mamata Banerjee calls Amit Shah’s rath yatra as Ravan yatra, announces ‘Pavitra Yatra’ to clean Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called out the Bharatiya Janata Party for their upcoming ‘rath yatra’ in the state and said “it is better to ignore the yatra” since it is a political gimmick.

“It’s not rath yatra but ‘ravan yatra’. It’s better to ignore. It’s not a chariot, but a 5-star hotel,” the Trinamool Congress chief said on Friday.

The chief minister further said the day after the BJP’s rath yatra, the state government will purify the roads and take out a ‘pavitra yatra’ through the same route to cleanse the state.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad reacted to Mamata’s comments and said one can’t expect anything from the dual character of the West Bengal chief minister.

“What can you expect from a woman like her? Mamta is hell-bent to crush the Hindu faith. She offered namaz (Islamic prayers) and wanted to bring restrictions on Durga Puja to allow peaceful celebrations of Muslim festivals. Her dual character has been exposed. Hindus in Bengal have risen and will teach her a lesson,” the Hindu fringe group said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday flagged off the second phase of ‘Ekta Rath Yatra’ wherein chariots carrying miniature statues of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would travel through parts of the state to make people aware about the late leader’s contribution.

Commenting on the ongoing tussle between the CBI top brass and the Supreme Court, the Trinamool chief said, “The BJP is after all the institutions. They are trying to destroy the RBI and CBI. They are only after changing names. They are not for the people.”