Man rapes childhood friend in front of her child

In a shocking incident from Aurangabad, a man allegedly raped a woman in front of her children after drugging both of them. The incident occurred when the woman was on her way to jail to meet his husband, who is lodged for three years, with some papers related to the case.

On her way, the accused offered her lift and gave drug-laced water to the woman and child, report said.

When duo gained consciousness they found themselves in a dark room and the accuse came and committed the unmerciful crime in front of her child. The accused also tortured the victim’s son. The incident took place in Aurangabad’s Gararkheda area, both of them sustained severe injuries as the accused physically assaulted them. The accused was identified as Charan Singh Sonawale (25)

The crime came to light when the victim narrated the whole ordeal to her relatives. Later they filed a police complaint.

During the investigation, the victim told police that she knew the accused since childhood and also alleged that he ‘liked’ her. Meanwhile, Sonawale was arrested and was produced before the local court which directed police to investigate the matter and the crime scene.