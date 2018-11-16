Latest Newscelebrities

Monalisa stuns in her new ethnic look: See Pics

Nov 16, 2018, 02:29 pm IST
Less than a minute
Monalisa

Mona Lisa has taken the internet by storm with her latest photoshoots. The social media sensation who rules over millions of hearts took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest picture. Donning a beautiful sleeveless wine suit, Monalisa is adding glamour to her look with plunging deep neck-cut detailing, which is highlighting her defined collar bones and her to-die body. To complement her look, she has styled it with golden white jhumkas, matching bangles and a medium sized bindi.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:


 

