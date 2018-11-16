Pa Ranjith all set to make his Bollywood debut!

Pa Ranjith is one of the most promising filmmakers in Kollywood at present. The director who is well known for his films like ‘Madras’, ‘Kaala’ and ‘Kabali’ is all set to foray into B-Town.

He is making his Hindi debut with a movie based on the life of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. Shareen Mantri of Namah Pictures will be producing the movie. The same banner also produced Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Mumbai-set film, ‘Beyond The Clouds’.

The official announcement was made by trade analyst Taran Adarsh through his official Twitter handle. He has tweeted,

#Kabali and #Kaala director Pa. Ranjith to direct a #Hindi film based on the life of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda… Shareen Mantri of Namah Pictures, the makers of #BeyondTheClouds, will produce the project… Cast is not finalised yet.

Birsa Munda was an Indian tribal freedom fighter, religious leader, and folk hero who belonged to the Munda tribe. He spearheaded an Indian tribal religious movement in the tribal areas of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand in the late 19th century, during the British rule. He is one of the most important figures in the Indian independence movement.

Interestingly, Gopi Nainar of ‘Aramm’ fame had also announced a movie based on Birsa Munda’s life. Pa Ranjith’s movie is expected to go on floors early next year. Stay tuned for more updates.