PM Narendra Modi challenges Congress to appoint party president from outside Gandhi family

The people have disproved that it was the 'right of only one family' to speak from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi

Nov 16, 2018, 07:29 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a dig at the Congress and challenged the party to appoint a Congress president who was not from the Gandhi family for at least five years.

Modi was speaking at a campaign rally in Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur in the poll-bound state.

Modi said the Congress needs to account for what four generations of the party in power did for the nation. “Let some good leader of Congress outside of the family become the party president for five years, then I will say that [former Prime Minister Jawaharlal] Nehru really created a truly democratic system there,” Modi said.
Rahul Gandhi, president of the Congress party, is the fourth generation of the family that has entered politics.

“The people have disproved that it was the ‘right of only one family’ to speak from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi,” the prime minister added.

The state is set to go to polls on November 20.

