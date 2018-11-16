Police and Govt Has Promised me All Security and Support”: Trupti Desai

Trupti Desai had reached Cochin airport by 4 40 am and she has not been able to step out of the airport so far. Huge protests outside the airport have not deterred her spirits so far and she has not shown any signs of withdrawing. Meanwhile, Trupti Desai said that Police had promised her all protection and security and that she is hopeful about reaching Sabarimala.

Protestors are saying I should go back. I will decide with police whether to go Pathanamthitta or Kottayam. police are going to keep their security for me throughout. They have promised me all the security to go Sabarimala. The protestors are doing dadagiri over me. I could be beaten, I could be attacked, we need all the protection. Unless I do Darshan, I will not go back to my place.

Meanwhile, the airport taxi owners and drivers have said that they are not going to take Trupti to Sabarimala. Obviously, there are devotees among drivers and they are also aware of what can go wrong with protests erupting at different parts of the state against her visit.