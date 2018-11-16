Police Enforces Strict Restrictions on Sannidhanam

Protests in Sabarimala are intensifying and Police is leaving no stone unturned to make sure they are in control of the situation.

It has been ordered by Police that Appam and Aravana Counter should be closed down by 10 pm. Also, the Annadana Mandapam is asked to be closed down by 11 pm. Earlier Appam and Aravana counter used to work for 24 hours.

Devaswom board Executive Officer has informed that the restrictions placed will affect Neyyabhishekam. He said that Aravana counters are the major source of income for Devaswom board and closing them early would affect the board. Amidst the restrictions, many pilgrims have reached Pampa.