Police register case against 250 persons who blocked Trupti Desai

Activist Trupti Desai has decided to fly back to Mumbai after facing massive protests from Lord Ayappa devotees today.

The Sabarimala temple has opened its gate for 62-day long Mandala Pooja-Magaravilaku annual pilgrimage season. Until now, no woman has been able to enter the shrine dedicated to Lord Ayyappa due to ongoing protests. Devotees along with workers of the BJP have been protesting the entry of women to the holy shrine and prevented activist Trupti Desai from stepping out the domestic terminal of the International Airport in Kochi on Friday.

Nedumbassery police have filed cases against 250 identifiable persons who blocked Bhumatha Brigade leader Trupti Desai at Nedumbassery international airport on Friday.

The case was charged for the offence of protesting in areas where strikes and protests are prohibited. Police sources informed that more serious offences could be charged against them.