Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas May Tie The Knot Inside This Palace

While paparazzi is busy in getting a few clicks from DeepVeer wedding, there is a news doing rounds that Priyanka Chopra will be getting married very soon. She has officially announced her relationship with Nick Jonas and recently her Bachelorette party and Bridal shower also took place in NYC. The wedding of PeeCee and Nick will be held in December and Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace has been finalised as the venue. Priyanka Chopra will be flying to Jodhpur along with her in-laws to supervise the wedding preparations. The Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies will be held by this month end. Apart from the Desi style wedding, a Christian wedding ceremony will take place in the US.

Known to house over 347 rooms, the palace is the abode of the royal family of Jodhpur and boasts of a magnificent banquet hall, an indoor swimming pool and the royal family’s very own museum with vintage and classic cars on display. Needless to say, every little girl hopes for a fairy-tale wedding at a palace, and we couldn’t be happier to see PeeCee living that dream.

The wedding preparations are said to be in full swing with Mehrangarh Fort speculated to host the pre-wedding festivities, like the mehendi and sangeet, while the Umaid Bhawan Palace will serve as the main venue for the wedding. The celebration is expected to be a week-long affair with a Christian ceremony, with the bridesmaids wearing Ralph Lauren creations — Priyanka and Nick’s ode to the designer who designed their outfits for the 2017 Met Gala, where they first met.