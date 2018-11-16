Prthviraj take candid picture of his hero and heroine

The Malayalam movie Lucifer is easily one of the most anticipated films in Mollywood. Prithviraj Sukumaran is now busy with the shooting of his debut directorial venture ‘Lucifer’ which will feature the Complete Actor Mohanlal and Lady Superstar Manju Warrier in the lead roles.

While the shooting for Lucifer is progressing at a brisk pace, pictures from the shooting spots are being released officially for the fans to enjoy. Recently, on the official Facebook page of the film, a candid photo featuring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier was released with Prithviraj credited for the picture.

In Lucifer, Mohanlal plays a politician and his character is named Stephen Nedumballi. The team is currently stationed in Mumbai after completing schedules in various locations in Kerala. The film also features an ensemble star cast including big names like Tovino Thomas, Vivek Oberoi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Kalabhavan Shajon, director Fazil, Sunil Sughatha, Thara Kalyan, Praveena Thomas, Mala Parvathy, and Saikumar.

Touted to be a political thriller, the screenplay of ‘Lucifer’ is penned by Murali Gopy. It should be noted that Murali Gopy is a master craftsman in penning political stories, and his previous movie on the same genre ‘Left Right Left’ was a mammoth critical success even though it failed to make it big at the box-office.

