Sabarimala Online Registration : Naxal link to women who have booked for darshan, says Intelligence Report

A total of 800 women from the hitherto banned age group of 10 to 50 years have registered online for prayers at the Sabarimala temple during the upcoming festival season beginning on November 16.

Most of them are from Andhra. Women from North India have also booked for the pilgrimage.

The Central Intelligence agencies have got the information that majority of the women who have booked for Sabarimala darshan through the web portal of Kerala police are from Naxal-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh, according to sources.

The Central Intelligence agencies have started collecting information in this regard.

There are reports that most of the women who have booked are activists and Naxalites. Naxal organisations had already announced that they would be taking women to Sabarimala.

If Naxals reach Sabarimala in the special security zone of Sabarimala in the name facilitating young women’s entry in the temple, it would be another head-ache for Kerala police since it may lead to serious security flaws.

Currently, the police do not have facilities to identify Naxalites arriving from other states. The only way is frisking. The police only have metal detector, scanner and camera to identify faces

Through this, they can only check whether anybody have come with explosives. With this development, providing security in Sabarimala has become a big challenge for Sabarimala.