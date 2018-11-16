Setback For Govt. Highcourt Asks Govt not to Stop Any Media From Entering Sabarimala

Kerala Govt has suffered yet another set back for the way they handled the Sabarimala issue. Denying the rights of people to know the truth, Govt had imposed a ban on media to operate in Sabarimala. The high court of Kerala has now ordered that No media should be stopped in Sabarimala and the right of people to know should not be denied. It was Janam TV which gave the petition against media ban.

Yesterday Janam TV forcefully sent out from Sannidhanam and other media were stopped around Pampa. Earlier, Govt had informed that they will not stop media from entering Sabarimala. But this was violated and it was under these circumstances that the petitioner approached the court again.