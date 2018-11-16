Latest Newscelebrities

Stampede at Sapna Choudhary’s dance Show, one killed,several injured : Watch Video

The show was organised on the second day of the cultural event organised for the Chhatt Puja

Nov 16, 2018, 07:59 pm IST
Sapna Chaudhary became a household name thanks to Bigg Boss 11. While, she became more popular post her stint in the reality show, she was already a well-known name in North, due to her thumkas and energetic dance performances.

Sadly, it wasn’t exactly a pleasant scenario during her recent dance show in Bihar’s Begusarai district. A huge crowd of fans swarmed in to have a dekko at Ms Choudhary causing a stampede that left one person dead and several others injured.

The show was organised on the second day of the cultural event organised for the Chhatt Puja. Chaos and stampede occurred due to the unruly crowd and the improper arrangements made by the event management.

