“With So Many S.C Verdicts in Cold Storage, C.M Pinarayi Vijayan Was Obstinate to Let Young Women Enter Sabarimala”:K Muraleedharan

Nov 16, 2018, 12:12 pm IST
MLA K Muraleedharan has launched a verbal attack on Kerala Govt in the way they handled Sabarimala Issue.

“Customs and traditions have been there for a long time. Now Govt is sponsoring non-believers to enter Sabarimala temple. Customs and traditions in Sabarimala have been there for a long time.

The current issues have all been made by Govt. Many SC verdicts are sitting in cold storage, but C.M was so obstinate to let woman aged between 10 and 50 to enter Sabarimala. He was speaking in an interview given to a Malayalam channel”.

Meanwhile, Trupti Desai who had reached Cochin airport at 4 40 am has been stuck there wth protestors not letting her go out.

