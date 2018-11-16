Your Daily Horoscope For November 16, 2018

Check out the horoscope predictions below:

Aries

You may have a wide circle of casual friends, but today, these associations will prove to be beneficial. Your friends will help you chase away the blues. That way, you will also understand the deeper role of friendship, says Ganesha.

Taurus

You may feel suspicious about the people around you, feels Ganesha. You are also likely to emerge victorious in visa matters. You will take time to let your loved ones know how much you care for them. Have a positive attitude and it will win many hearts for you, advises Ganesha.

Gemini

Emotions, not acidity, will be the cause of your uneasiness. Something important is going on in your life and you are nervous. It can be related to a matter concerning the law, ethics, prejudice, education, or social customs. You are, however, likely to win admiration from all quarters for your fine taste in arts, says Ganesha.

Cancer

You will win over people with the gift of the gab. Your rhetoric will prove beneficial to you. You may get into an argument or have friction with someone in the in-laws’ side. But keep your cool and face it bravely, so as to stave off mental depression.

Leo

A moment once lost is not going to come back. So, it’s about time you realised the value of time, says Ganesha, because time is money. On this day, set everything to a schedule and figure out your tasks right down to the brass tacks. Personal organisers are a good bet, but if you are old school, then maybe you would rather prefer a diary and a calendar. Either of the options work just fine, suggests Ganesha.

Virgo

Give attention to your deepest feelings. A small excursion may be on the cards. Ganesha says today you will easily get along with other people. You will shower your sincere love and affection on your near and dear ones. Use your magical skills to improve your relationships.

Libra

Ganesha says that you will be full of joy, enthusiasm and vigour today. Your knowledge will improve by being in the company of intelligent people. Anything that you take up today will have your luck or destiny supporting you. Ganesha wishes you success in all your undertakings

Scorpio

You are quite vocal about your ambitious plans, says Ganesha. But, being too harsh on yourself or others for that matter may spoil your relationships with many people. Stay away from lengthy discussions to avoid any conflicts.

Sagittarius

Friendship with a few like-minded people is likely to develop today. You shall spend a large share of your time discussing issues like attitude, beliefs and values. Those with you will enjoy sharing their ideas and opinions and casting them in a new mould.

Capricorn

You are a die-hard romantic and with every plan to please your sweetheart, you are taking him/her closer to the cloud nine. But, don’t live in fantasy world, warns Ganesha, as problems are going to follow you everywhere. If you are a businessman, your rivals may give you a hard time. Take proper care of your health, advises Ganesha.

Aquarius

Today, you will understand the value of your job. You decide to do away with everything that has been hampering your work till now. You realise you need to set some long-term goals in your career. Grab the opportunity while the intention lasts, says Ganesha.

Pisces

Today you will feel generous and calm. You will shower those in the family who are younger than you with this generosity and as a result be the object of their fondness. With a clear perspective, you will be able to see things for what they are. The only downside of the day is that your expenses might take a toll on your wallet, says Ganesha.