41-year-old woman marries 21-year-old student : Watch Video

A 21-year-old B.Com student Kashif Ali,from Raipur village in Sialkot, and Maria Helena Abrams, a 41-year-old reiki master, driver and dog trainer from California, have tied the knot, reports Dawn.
They met on the Instagram around 10 months back, fell in love and decided to get married. The wedding took place in a Sialkot hotel on Friday. The ceremony was simple. It was a private affair, with only close relatives being invited.
After the wedding, Helena said she felt “very loved, and a little sleepy”. She added: “Kashif is wonderful. I love him. He makes me happy.”
“I don’t know whether we’ll live in Pakistan or America and it doesn’t matter as long as we’re together,” said Helena, who has embraced Islam.
View this post on Instagram
In the midst of the #DeepVeer wedding hullabulloo, here's another wedding that the internet can't get enough of! Instagram buds-turned-lovebirds Kashif Ali and Maria Helena Arham tied the knot in a Sialkot hotel yesterday after 10 months of getting to know each over the internet. People are amazed by the match – while Kashif is a 21 year old B.com student from Raipur, Maria is a 41 year old reiki master, driver and dog trainer from California! More on Images.dawn.com.
Post Your Comments