Latest NewsInternational

41-year-old woman marries 21-year-old student : Watch Video

After the wedding, Helena said she felt "very loved, and a little sleepy". She added: "Kashif is wonderful. I love him. He makes me happy."

Nov 17, 2018, 10:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

A 21-year-old B.Com student Kashif Ali,from Raipur village in Sialkot, and Maria Helena Abrams, a 41-year-old reiki master, driver and dog trainer from California, have tied the knot, reports Dawn.

They met on the Instagram around 10 months back, fell in love and decided to get married. The wedding took place in a Sialkot hotel on Friday. The ceremony was simple. It was a private affair, with only close relatives being invited.

After the wedding, Helena said she felt “very loved, and a little sleepy”. She added: “Kashif is wonderful. I love him. He makes me happy.”

“I don’t know whether we’ll live in Pakistan or America and it doesn’t matter as long as we’re together,” said Helena, who has embraced Islam.

Tags

Related Articles

May 5, 2018, 12:38 pm IST

British-Pakistani men used first night videos to blackmail wives

K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) & Mamta Banerjee
Mar 20, 2018, 09:04 am IST

Will Telangana Chief Minister form non-BJP, non-Congress party?

Sep 25, 2018, 07:11 am IST

Five arrested at airport for trying to smuggle Rs 3 crore worth of gold

Jun 3, 2018, 04:12 pm IST

Pranab Mukherjee’s firm response on accepting the invitation for RSS function

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close