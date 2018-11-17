Actress Alia Bhatt latest workout video goes viral : Watch Video

Alia Bhatt is pretty active and tries to keep up with her workouts even after shooting late nights. She even took to Instagram to share a video of her working out and kicking out laziness from her life.

In the videos, we can see Alia Bhatt is dedicatedly engrossed in her pilates session with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. She can be seen sweating it out. Earlier, we saw some candid shots of her late night shoot of Brahmastra with co-star Ranbir Kapoor. She even shared the story behind working out so committedly.

She wrote, “Shooting nights can be very tiring for the body cause of the way it messes with your natural body clock.. I woke up today feeling so so exhausted.. But after monkeying around and doing some intense pilates, my energy level just shot up. The mind and body coordination during a pilates workout is like meditation for me.. If you miss even one beat of focus everything can go totally off.. And ofcourse don’t miss my beautiful trainer @yasminkarachiwala in the background with her soft but strict instructions.”