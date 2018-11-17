Adv Jayasankar Takes a Dig at C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

Advocate Jayasankar, political analyst and a man known for not mincing his words has taken a dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Sabarimala issue. Yesterday Trupti Desai had come to Kerala in the hope of entering Sabarimala, but could not go beyond the airport.

“Rehana Fathima was taken till Sannidhanam by police, she is now waiting for her arrest without getting anticipatory bail. Trupti Desai who came for Mandala pooja couldn’t even get out of her airport. She had to go back listening to RSS’s Chants and Bhajan,” says Advocate Jayasankar.

He added that while Chief Minister pinarayi Vijayan had ensured all support to women who come to Sabarimala and that he says he will hold on to Renaissance values, but at the same time Devaswom board is approaching Supreme court seeking more time to implement the verdict.