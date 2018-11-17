After a Failed Attempt, Mary Sweety is Making Yet Another Try to Visit Sabarimala

After the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala had taken off the age restrictions in Sabarimala, many women had attempted to enter Sabarimala. But the strong protest and defiance of devotees have not let any young woman enter Sannidhanam and Mary Sweety from Kazhakootam was one such woman who got stopped. She was also trolled in social media for her disregard for the customs of Sabarimala.

Mary was sent back from Pamba last time.46-year-old Mary had said that she had not taken ‘irumudi’ as it is difficult to carry it and that some ‘telepathic’ power is controlling her and leading her everywhere.

Mary Sweety is now giving another try to enter Sabarimala. She has already reached Chengannur railway station from Thiruvananthapuram but protestors seemed to have blocked her yet again in Platform No: 1. Police are trying to allay the protestors while the crowd is building in Chenngannur station with each passing minute. POlice are also trying to send MAry back to Kazhakkoottam