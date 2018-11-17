BJP releases manifesto, promises 10 lakh Jobs every year, Scooty for girls

Bharatiya Janata Party has released its manifesto for Madhya Pradesh elections today. BJP has named the vision letter to its manifesto.

Today, in the presence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Bhopal, the BJP has released the manifesto.

BJP, trying to come back into power for the fourth time in Madhya Pradesh, has made several promises to the people. The State Government has promised to create 10 lakh job opportunities every year to give jobs to the youth. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promised to provide start up facilities to young entrepreneurs. Chouhan said that new industrial township will be set up in the state. Apart from this, the target is to set up the Merchant Welfare Fund.

The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for the last 15 years and is seeking a fourth straight term. It won the 2013 elections with a huge majority.

Mr Jaitley attacked the Congress that was in power till 2003. “The Congress lost the election in 2003, the situation in which the Congress left Madhya Pradesh, just think about it… even in cities, there used to be no water, electricity and roads,” he said.

The BJP’s manifesto, called “Drishti Patra”, also mentioned major developments in the infrastructure sector. The BJP promised to build the Narmada Expressway and the Chamba Expressway. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said the cities of Gwalior and Jabalpur will get a metro of the party comes to power. “A mini smart city” will be built in the state, he said.

Girl students will be provided with travel facilities to and from schools with a scooter for every girl who scores over 75 per cent in her Class 12 exams, the manifesto promises.

Madhya Pradesh will vote in the elections for the 230 assembly seats on November 28. Results will be declared on December 11.