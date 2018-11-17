BJP to Stage Protests Tomorrow Against K Surendran’s Detention

BJP general secretary K Surendran refused to return from Nilakkal despite police denying him entry to the Sabarimala shrine. He was then taken into preventive custody by the police and BJP has planned for protests across the state against this.

BJP state president Adv P S Sreedharan Pillai said that BJP will not call for yet another Harthal as there was one already today against the arrest of V. K Sasikala. But they will hold strong protests in many parts of Kerala.

Earlier, When Surendran was stopped by Police, BJP leader ran into a heated verbal exchange with police for quite some time.

“I didn’t come here like activists. In my irumudi, there is pure ghee. I want to do Neyyabhishekham. What is wrong with me going Sabarimala? What is the issue there?” Surendran asked to officer before being forced into custody.