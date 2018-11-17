KeralaLatest News

BJP to Stage Protests Tomorrow Against K Surendran’s Detention

Nov 17, 2018, 10:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP general secretary K Surendran refused to return from Nilakkal despite police denying him entry to the Sabarimala shrine. He was then taken into preventive custody by the police and BJP has planned for protests across the state against this.

BJP state president Adv P S Sreedharan Pillai said that BJP will not call for yet another Harthal as there was one already today against the arrest of V. K Sasikala. But they will hold strong protests in many parts of Kerala.

Earlier, When Surendran was stopped by Police, BJP leader ran into a heated verbal exchange with police for quite some time.

“I didn’t come here like activists. In my irumudi, there is pure ghee. I want to do Neyyabhishekham. What is wrong with me going Sabarimala? What is the issue there?” Surendran asked to officer before being forced into custody.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 21, 2018, 07:30 pm IST

Kerala Floods : Kerala to get cyclone warning centre and Doppler radar

Nov 10, 2018, 07:31 am IST

No More Advertisements on Carry Bags meant for Sale

reason-why-south-indian-girls-are-lovely
Feb 26, 2018, 11:03 pm IST

This is why everybody prefers South Indian girls for dating

Jan 18, 2018, 07:44 am IST

A new opinion survey in Karnataka shows the results like this

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close