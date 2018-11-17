Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Famous Ad Filmmaker Alyque Padamsee Passed Away

The first play that he directed was Taming of The Shrew. Several eminent celebrities have tweeted their condolences.

Nov 17, 2018, 11:10 am IST
Alyque Padamsee, who was known for his role as Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the film Gandhi, died today at the age of 90.

Padamsee was widely regarded as the Father of modern Indian advertising, as he founded Lintas, which is considered one of the top advertising agencies in the country. He was the man who gave us iconic ads like Liril with the girl in the waterfall, Hamara Bajaj, the Kamasutra couple and many such memorable commercials.

He made his stage debut at the age of 7 in Merchant of Venice, a William Shakespeare play, directed by his brother Bobby Padamsee. The first play that he directed was Taming of The Shrew. Several eminent celebrities have tweeted their condolences.

